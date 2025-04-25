© 2025 WVPE
Community Foundation backs planned homeless intake center

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published April 25, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT
The Motels4Now homeless intake center in a former Knights Inn on Lincolnway in South Bend. Opponents of the city's plans to build a new center two miles north on Bendix Drive fear it will generate the same problems for neighbors that have occurred around the former motel. But proponents say its an unfair comparison, as the new center would be designed for the purpose.
The Motels4Now homeless intake center in a former Knights Inn on Lincolnway in South Bend. Opponents of the city's plans to build a new center two miles north on Bendix Drive fear it will generate the same problems for neighbors that have occurred around the former motel. But proponents say its an unfair comparison, as the new center would be designed for the purpose.

Organizers of a new intake center for the homeless in South Bend received two pieces of good news this week.

Motels4Now Executive Director Sheila McCarthy was among the advocates who rallied against an effort to criminalize homelessness this week in the Indiana General Assembly. Some Republican legislators wanted to let police arrest people camping in public spaces with a Class A misdemeanor.

Critics called it a zombie bill because lawmakers had removed the language from two bills, yet it was slipped into a third bill on Wednesday, the session’s second-to-last day. McCarthy was relieved Thursday to learn the wording had again been removed from the third bill.

McCarthy got more good news this week. She learned the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County has pledged $250,000 toward the $14.3 million facility they plan to build on old Cleveland Road in South Bend.

"It feels so encouraging and affirming that they are recognizing people experiencing chronic homelessness as valued members of our community," McCarthy said. "People have really seen that we can make a big difference in our community in getting people off the street and not having them be kind of fated to live and die outside."
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
