Mishler says GOP state map could violate federal Voting Rights Act

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published December 1, 2025 at 3:17 PM EST
The map on the left shows Indiana's current congressional districts, drawn by Republican leadership after the 2021 Census. The map on the right shows what Indiana House Republicans are proposing.
You might oppose Indiana redrawing congressional districts mid-decade under pressure from President Trump simply on moral grounds. But an Elkhart common council member says the map released Monday also would seem to break the law.

The proposed map splits what would be the state’s second and third U.S. House districts with the St. Joseph River in Elkhart. Areas north of the river are predominately white voters while the areas south are largely Black and Hispanic.

Democratic Elkhart common council member Aaron Mishler says that would seem to violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

”States can’t draw districts that deny minority voters an equal chance to elect representatives of their choice,” Mishler says.

Mishler says he’s no lawyer but he knows the Supreme Court has a three-part test to determine if a state violates the law.

“Is the minority population large enough and compact enough to matter? We know in Elkhart that it is. Two, do minority voters tend to vote cohesively in the city of Elkhart? Yes they do. And are they consistently outvoted when their community gets cracked apart like this?”

The ACLU of Indiana are lawyers. In a statement Monday, they said, “we are researching and considering the possibility of litigation, but we hope that will not be necessary as we hope that the General Assembly will see the wisdom of not disturbing the maps it has only recently drawn up."
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
