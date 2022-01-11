-
Hoosiers are being “inundated with explosions and booms” from fireworks. A new bill would give local governments more control over them.
Indiana House and Senate leaders don’t appear to have many plans in place if there are significant COVID-19 outbreaks this session.Last year, the House…
A bill to effectively ban private companies from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates cleared its first hurdle at the Statehouse Thursday.The measure – HB…
Hoosier citizens got their final chance Monday to testify at the legislature on redistricting. And those who showed up at the Senate committee hearing…
Indiana House Republicans approved a redistricting bill Thursday that likely maintains GOP supermajorities in the Statehouse and eliminates any…
State Rep. Tony Cook (R-Cicero) says he’ll retire in 2022 after his current term at the Statehouse ends.In a statement, Cook says he needs to focus on…
Indiana House Democrats proposed an alternative state House redistricting map Wednesday, which was rejected by Republicans.The proposed map was drawn by a…
Hoosiers brought Indiana lawmakers some specific concerns and recommendations about the proposed state House and Congressional redistricting maps…
Indiana House Republican leaders Wednesday defended the redistricting maps they unveiled this week.The proposed Indiana House district map draws six…
The Senate appropriations committee revived a plan to gradually increase the number of low-income families eligible for financial assistance. It was the…