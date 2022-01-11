-
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A house fire killed two people before dawn in southwestern Michigan. The roof had collapsed when Benton Harbor firefighters…
-
CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities plan four prescribed fires at Indiana Dunes National Park this spring, totaling more than 900 acres. Authorities say…
-
Indiana State Police say the investation continues into a fire near Kokomo that left three children between the ages of one and six dead. (You can read…
-
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a house fire that killed two people in southwestern Michigan over the weekend. In a Sunday…
-
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Public safety officials say three family members are dead in southwestern Michigan after an early morning apartment fire.…
-
Distance has been the longest-running theme in my life. I don’t look for it, but, somehow, distance manages to find me. Long-distance marriage,…
-
Approximately 50 police cars, firetrucks and ambulances gathered at the Century Center and then made their way to Beacon Memorial Hospital in downtown…
-
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Northwestern Indiana authorities say a man who died when a fire gutted a recreational vehicle was self-isolating inside the…
-
The Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend is using its first winter day opening to raise money for wildlife rehabilitation in Australia. Raging bushfires across…
-
COLON, Mich. (AP) — A St. Joseph County, Michigan, family is mourning the loss of all five of their dogs in a Christmas Eve fire that broke out when the…