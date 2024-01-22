Five children killed in South Bend fire, officials investigating cause

Officials still aren’t sure what caused a house in the 200 block of LaPorte Avenue to catch on fire Sunday evening, but the results were tragic. South Bend fire department officials say five children were killed in the fire while one other child and one adult made it out alive.

The child who survived has been airlifted to a pediatric burn unit in Indianapolis.

Assistant South Bend Fire Chief Gerard Ellis said the two-story house was burning very strongly when fire crews arrived on scene. Firefighters worked to put out the flames on the first floor in order to move to the second floor, where the children were trapped.

“It was just a bad situation even when the first unit got on scene. Most of the kids were upstairs and they couldn’t get down,” Ellis said.

Crews were first called out to the house a few blocks west of downtown South Bend, near the Oliver Mansion, after 6 p.m. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames as they tried to put out enough flames on the first story to advance to the upstairs.

During the chaos, a portion of the floor on the second story was weakened and a firefighter fell through it from the second story to the first story. He was treated at the hospital and released.

All told it took multiple crews roughly three hours to put out the blaze. Ellis said the fire likely started on the first floor, but investigators are still determining the cause and whether the house had a working smoke detectors.

"It's a tragic time, but it's a good point to raise awareness. Take a moment test those smoke alarms. Make sure your family has that first line of defense," Ellis said.

Sunday night's blaze was the second fatal fire in the past week in South Bend. On Saturday morning, one man died in a fire on South Ironwood Drive.