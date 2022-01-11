-
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office announced Friday that no charges are being filed over the hidden camera found in a South Bend Fire Department…
The City of South Bend announced Friday that it had reached a wage agreement with South Bend Firefighter Local 362.Negotiations between the city and the…
Salary negotiations have seemingly stalled between the city of South Bend and its fire department. The city and the fire department hadn’t come to an…
Area first responders board training train, get hands-on instruction on hazardous railroad accidentsMichiana firefighters and EMS workers are getting some hands-on training on handling railroad accidents involving hazardous materials this week after…
Local firefighters and police officers gathered in South Bend Friday morning to commemorate firefighters and police officers who died at the World Trade…
NEW:The South Bend Fire Department has shared information this weekend on funeral arrangements for Jeremy Bush who was killed in a motorcycle crash in…
Two men from South Bend received firefighter challenge coins from the Board of Public Safety for their help in saving people from an apartment fire last…
The South Bend Fire Department held a public ceremony to recognize their newly opened fire station. Fire Station 9 is located four blocks from the…