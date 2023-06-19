© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

South Bend firefighters put out blaze at Baker Services building near airport

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published June 19, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT
International Bakers Services building fire
Photo courtesy South Bend Fire Department
/
WVPE
The International Bakers Services building was damaged in a fire early Monday June 19, 2023.

South Bend firefighters are trying to figure out the cause of a Monday morning fire that badly damaged the International Bakers Services building.

Fire crews were called out to the building on North Sheridan Street just across from the South Bend International Airport around 1:45 a.m. Monday morning after an automatic heat alarm went off.

The fire took multiple crews close to three hours to put out and nearby streets were temporarily shut down. As of Monday afternoon South Bend fire has not reported any injuries or provided any information about what may have sparked the fire.

The International Bakers Services building makes items for food production.

Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
