South Bend firefighters put out blaze at Baker Services building near airport

South Bend firefighters are trying to figure out the cause of a Monday morning fire that badly damaged the International Bakers Services building.

Fire crews were called out to the building on North Sheridan Street just across from the South Bend International Airport around 1:45 a.m. Monday morning after an automatic heat alarm went off.

The fire took multiple crews close to three hours to put out and nearby streets were temporarily shut down. As of Monday afternoon South Bend fire has not reported any injuries or provided any information about what may have sparked the fire.

The International Bakers Services building makes items for food production.