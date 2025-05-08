© 2025 WVPE
Man, two cats die in Granger fire after his wife, 3 kids safely escape

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 8, 2025 at 2:30 PM EDT
Stephen Getz, 41, died Tuesday from a fire at his family's home here on Lexington Circle Drive in Granger. St. Joseph County police say his wife Jennifer and their three children escaped without injury.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Stephen Getz, 41, died Tuesday from a fire at his family's home here on Lexington Circle Drive in Granger. St. Joseph County police say his wife Jennifer and their three children escaped without injury.

St. Joseph County police, along with the Clay Fire and Indiana state fire marshals, are investigating a Granger house fire that killed a man Tuesday.

Clay Fire Marshall Ron Melser says the fire started around 1 a.m. in the basement of the family’s two-story home on Lexington Circle off Adams Road. 41-year-old Jennifer Getz and their three children safely escaped and called 911 from a neighbor’s house. Firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke coming out the front door. They quickly extinguished the fire, which Melser said caused only smoke damage to the main and second floors.

Firefighters pulled Stephen Getz, also 41, out of the home. Melser said he was still alive at the scene but police say he died later at Memorial Hospital. Citing their ongoing investigation, sheriff department spokeswoman Christine O’Connor declined to release the children’s ages or any information on how Getz remained in the home while his wife and children got out.

Melser said two of the family’s five cats also died in the fire.

Getz had owned Mind, Body and Spirit Center in Granger, where he offered massage and acupuncture and taught martial arts. The business recently closed.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott