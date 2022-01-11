-
One man was killed and four others were injured in a mass shooting early Sunday morning at Heritage Square in Granger.In a news release, St. Joseph County…
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office has released information on a case that started in Goshen where a person fled from police. After a car chase…
St. Joseph Co. Police have released information about a drug raid in Granger earlier this week that resulted in seizures of drugs, guns and cash. So far…
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Justice officials in Puerto Rico say a grandfather who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the fall of his young…
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A grandfather accused in the fatal fall of his young granddaughter from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship docked in…
NEW:The St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's office released new information regarding autopsy results on a man who had a taser used on him by St. Joe Co. Police.…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man who was holding his granddaughter before she fell from a cruise ship window and plunged to her death in Puerto Rico…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The parents of an Indiana girl who fell to her death from the open window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico say it was…
The St. Joseph Co. Sheriff's Dept. has released information about a Christmas Day crash between a train and car. The information is below. On Wednesday,…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana parents of a toddler who plunged through an open widow on a cruise ship in Puerto Rico have filed a lawsuit against…