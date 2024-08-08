Township trustee breathing new life into old Granger park land

A piece of land on Anderson Road that became the center of controversy in Granger last year could have new life as a park.

The St. Joseph County Parks Board is working on an agreement with Harris Township that would lease the land near Beech Road to the township. The parks board has owned the site since 2000 but has never had the money to develop it as a park.

Last year county commissioners offered to give the parks board $2.7 million in American Rescue Plan money to finally build a park there, one on condition. The county would also build a highway department garage there.

But neighbors opposed the garage and commissioners instead decided to build it in an industrial park in Granger. Parks board President Larry Catanzarite said commissioners used that $2.7 million to buy the other land.

Catanzarite said township Trustee Ken Lindsey, who has led development of two parks on Elm and Brummit roads, plans to develop a park there with township money.

"The Harris Township Trustee offered to spend some of their money to at least get paths and turn it into a nice natural space where people can go hiking or sit under a tree," Catanzarite said. "But at least it will be open to be used, where right now there's nothing there. We look at it as a win-win. The county doesn't have to put any money into it that we don't have."

Catanzarite says the parks board and Lindsey agree that the township will host public meetings, yet to be scheduled, to gather input on what people would like to see in the park.

Catanzarite said the county would lease the 105 acres to the township for $1 for 10 years, with renewal options every five years. He expects the parks board to discuss the issue further at its next meeting Aug. 20.