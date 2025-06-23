Autistic, nonverbal Granger boy drowns in neighbor's pool

Police say a 6-year-old boy who was autistic and nonverbal fatally drowned Friday in a neighbor’s swimming pool.

St. Joseph County police received a call Friday evening that 6-year-old Joshua Nizigiyimana was missing after he left home in the Settlers Place subdivision, southeast of Anderson and Bittersweet roads. Officers joined family and neighbors in searching the neighborhood.

Twenty minutes later they found Joshua unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool. Police say the owners of the pool were away on vacation, and the pool is enclosed by a fence. They continue to investigate how he accessed the pool.

Joshua attended Horizon Elementary. The school's Parent-Teacher Organization has set up a donation page on its website to help his family with funeral expenses, meals and other immediate needs.

The group states, “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of sweet Joshua, a beloved student of our school community. He was a bright light in many of our lives – full of joy and kindness.”