Autistic, nonverbal Granger boy drowns in neighbor's pool

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 23, 2025 at 8:33 PM EDT
The Horizon Elementary PTO on Facebook shared this picture of 6-year-old Joshua Nizigiyimana, who fatally drowned Friday in a neighbor's swimming pool.
The Horizon Elementary PTO on Facebook shared this picture of 6-year-old Joshua Nizigiyimana, who fatally drowned Friday in a neighbor's swimming pool.

Police say a 6-year-old boy who was autistic and nonverbal fatally drowned Friday in a neighbor’s swimming pool.

St. Joseph County police received a call Friday evening that 6-year-old Joshua Nizigiyimana was missing after he left home in the Settlers Place subdivision, southeast of Anderson and Bittersweet roads. Officers joined family and neighbors in searching the neighborhood.

Twenty minutes later they found Joshua unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool. Police say the owners of the pool were away on vacation, and the pool is enclosed by a fence. They continue to investigate how he accessed the pool.

Joshua attended Horizon Elementary. The school's Parent-Teacher Organization has set up a donation page on its website to help his family with funeral expenses, meals and other immediate needs.

The group states, “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of sweet Joshua, a beloved student of our school community. He was a bright light in many of our lives – full of joy and kindness.”
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
