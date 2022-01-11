-
Last year the Indiana Department of Education counted almost 17,000 students with autism spectrum disorders.Today we talk about the prevalence of ASD in…
LANSING, Mich (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed three bills into law aimed at easing police interactions with those with autism. Starting in July…
A group of students at Butler University is creating a video game to help young Hoosiers living with autism improve social skills.The class partnered with…
As I watched in awe Greta Thunberg address world leaders on September 23rd, I was, like so many other people of the world, struck by her anger. The…
A writing workshop in South Bend Saturday morning is designed specifically for kids on the autism spectrum.Write Differently is a creative writing…
A large study of genetics and autism coming to the University of Notre Dame this Saturday is looking for participants. The SPARK study is a Rush…