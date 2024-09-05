© 2024 WVPE
SB Police request help finding 22-year old missing man

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published September 5, 2024 at 10:50 AM EDT
22-year-old Roger Caddo was last seen last night near E. South Street and Lincoln Way East.

The South Bend Police are requesting assistance in locating a 22-year-old, missing adult with autism.

Roger Caddo was last seen last night near E. South Street and Lincoln Way East. He was wearing gray sweatpants and a black and blue robe.

Caddo may be shy with strangers, but can and will talk. He responds to his name. Caddo is known to gravitate toward wooded areas or places with books.

Last week Caddo went missing, but was found the next day near Karl King Towers.

If you have any information about Caddo’s whereabouts, please contact SBPD at 574-235-9201 or 9-1-1.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team missing manautism