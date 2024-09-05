SB Police request help finding 22-year old missing man

The South Bend Police are requesting assistance in locating a 22-year-old, missing adult with autism.

Roger Caddo was last seen last night near E. South Street and Lincoln Way East. He was wearing gray sweatpants and a black and blue robe.

Caddo may be shy with strangers, but can and will talk. He responds to his name. Caddo is known to gravitate toward wooded areas or places with books.

Last week Caddo went missing, but was found the next day near Karl King Towers.

If you have any information about Caddo’s whereabouts, please contact SBPD at 574-235-9201 or 9-1-1.