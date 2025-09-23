LOGAN responds to White House statement linking acetaminophen and autism

LOGAN Community Resources, a nonprofit that has served individuals with disabilities, including autism, for 75 years, is pushing back after the White House suggested a link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism. They released the following statement:

"MEDIA STATEMENT FROM LOGAN COMMUNITY RESOURCES, INC. ON WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCEMENT ON AUTISM.

South Bend, IN (September 23, 2025) We are deeply concerned by yesterday's announcement suggesting that taking acetaminophen (Tylenol) during pregnancy causes autism. When public officials speak, their words matter, and yesterday's announcement is not backed by science. The evidence is clear: acetaminophen has not been shown to cause autism. The strongest and most reliable studies have found no link, including a 2024 JAMA study that followed more than 2 million children.

Public health messages must be based on solid research, allowing families to make informed choices in consultation with their doctors.

The facts are clear:

• Vaccines do not cause autism.

• Autism has no single cause, but results from a mix of genetic, biological, and environmental factors.

• Rising diagnoses reflect broader awareness and broader access to screening - not an epidemic.

Research is still needed, but it must be rooted in credible science and the voices of autistic people. Families deserve policies that protect Medicaid, education, Social Security, and other supports that allow them to lead full lives.

LOGAN will always stand with autistic people and their families, demanding respect, inclusion, and access to the resources they need."

LOGAN President and CEO Matt Harrington says the White House's announcement raised concerns because it was not grounded in scientific research.

"We know there's no one single cause of autism. We understand through research, autism is likely a combination of genetic, biological, and environmental factors," Harrington said.

He emphasized that rising autism diagnoses reflect broader awareness and improved screening, not an epidemic.

"No two people with autism are alike. Every individual has a different set of needs. It's important for policymakers to understand that we can't take a cookie cutter approach," Harrington added.

Harrington also stressed the importance of providing families with both reliable information and support services.

"We didn't want the families in our community to lead to a conclusion that was not founded on fact and research, and really wanted to make sure that the community knows what is known about autism," he said.

"I would encourage families to reach out to LOGAN if they have questions, and we can connect them with experts in the field of autism that can answer their questions and create a customized approach that's tailored to the specific needs of their loved one," Harrington said.

LOGAN says it will continue advocating for policies and services grounded in credible science to ensure families have the resources they need.