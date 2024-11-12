LOGAN and CAPS join forces to better provide for disabled children

LOGAN Center and Child and Parent Services (CAPS) celebrated a new partnership Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

LOGAN, which has served adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Michiana since 1950, and CAPS, which has fought child abuse and neglect for more than 50 years, have different objectives. But, according to CAPS President and CEO Rebecca Shetler Fast, their operations often serve the same clientele.

“We really see ourselves with a similar mission, helping families thrive,” said Matt Harrington, president and CEO of LOGAN. “By working together, we’re able to help one another’s families that we serve.”

Shetler Fast added that the partnership provides parents and children at CAPS with critical resources that were not always available before.

“It’s so important to a stressed parent that we have the right place to send them,” Shetler Fast said. “Especially for families with children with disabilities or autism. This partnership means we have the right place at the right time.”

Both Harrington and Shetler Fast emphasized that children with disabilities are more vulnerable to abuse and neglect than other children.

“Children with disabilities are actually three times more likely to face abuse or neglect,” Harrington said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in the classroom where LOGAN will operate within the CAPS center.