St. Joseph County’s joint Special Victims Unit is no longer shutting down at the end of this year. The city of South Bend announced a new agreement…
The South Bend Community School Corporation Board voted 4 to 3 Monday night to approve a new contract governing the role of police in South Bend…
St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman kicked off his 2022 reelection campaign Wednesday. During his announcement speech, he touted the accomplishments of…
The St. Joseph County Police Department received federal funding last year to create a special team to respond to domestic violence calls. One year later,…
UPDATE (Oct. 27):Based on preliminary autopsy results, the Indiana State Police have determined the manner of death of a St. Joseph County Jail inmate to…
The city of South Bend announced Thursday it will withdraw its police officers from both the County Metro Homicide Unit and the Special Victims Unit…
The St. Joseph County Police Department is getting nearly $2.2 million to purchase a body camera system. The funding is coming from $10.5 million first…
Two St. Joseph County police officers – James Hart and Brad Bauters – have voluntarily resigned from the department. That’s after County Sheriff Bill…
St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman has requested the termination of two county police officers after they made “incomplete and false” statements about…
St. Joseph County law enforcement officials say they’ve seen a significant increase in catalytic converter thefts over the last two months. But, a piece…