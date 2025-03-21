Mishawaka woman charged in PHM school bus incident

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 23-year-old Shau Ri Sparkle Rae Rose of Mishawaka with two counts of criminal recklessness following an incident on March 18 involving a Penn-Harris-Madison (PHM) school bus.

According to the St. Joseph County Police Department (SJCPD), Rose allegedly ignored the flashing lights and stop signs of the PHM school bus, driving past the bus on the shoulder of the road. The incident narrowly missed two children who were walking to board the bus.

Based on the evidence collected, the Prosecutor’s Office has filed two level 6 felony charges against Rose. Each charge of criminal recklessness involves her alleged actions with a deadly weapon, creating a substantial risk of bodily injury to another person. Criminal recklessness is classified as a level 6 felony under Indiana law, carrying a sentencing range of six months to two and a half years, along with a fine of up to $10,000.

Rose is not currently in custody, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest. A judicial officer found probable cause to file the charges.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office commended the St. Joseph County Police Department for their work on the case and thanked community members who assisted in the investigation.

Rose is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.