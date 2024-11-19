Davis, Black Lives Matter say police discipline bill is being rushed

A last-minute effort to change how South Bend police officers are disciplined is sparking controversy.

A new Indiana law requires police and fire departments to either switch to a merit system for personnel actions by the end of this year or opt out and keep what they have in place. If cities do nothing, the state will automatically implement a merit system for them.

South Bend’s five-member mayor-appointed Board of Public Safety now handles this function. In a city merit system, officers pick two of the board members, the mayor picks two and the common council selects the fifth member.

Mayor James Mueller supports the change for police. Black Lives Matter South Bend opposes it, saying it would give police too much power over their own discipline.

The council heard first reading of the bill last Wednesday, Nov. 13, and set it for public hearing and final vote at their meeting Monday Nov. 25. Health and Public Safety Committee Chair Rachel Tomas-Morgan has called a special committee meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. so that council members can hear details of the state law.

Tomas-Morgan says public comment won’t be allowed Wednesday, despite Black Lives Matter South Bend’s request to speak against the bill.

"We have a great committee," Tomas-Morgan said. "I've got 10 questions right here I can ask but I trust our committee would be asking the right questions."

That plan is not sitting well with Council Member Oliver Davis. He feels the bill is being rushed and he said the committee could vote to override Tomas-Morgan to allow public comment Wednesday.

Davis said he wants more time to research why some other Indiana cities have rejected the change.

"To have public discussion only on Monday for something that's major for the city is ludicrous," Davis said.