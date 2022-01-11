police misconduct

-
A South Bend police officer is being charged with six felonies, including two counts of child seduction, over an alleged inappropriate relationship with a…
-
The South Bend Common Council’s Rules Committee unanimously approved a resolution Monday night to request or subpoena personnel files and other background…
-
South Bend’s new Community Police Review Board director Joshua Reynolds said he is not going to resign following last week’s revelation that he was…
-
Mayor James Mueller wants Joshua Reynolds, the recently hired director of the city’s Community Police Review Board, to resign or be fired, the South Bend…
-
“A Bad Start,” Activist Says — New South Bend Police Review Board Dir. Had 7 Suspensions As Indy CopAccording to a July 8 article in the South Bend Tribune, Joshua Reynolds — the recently hired director of South Bend’s new Community Police Review Board —…
-
Landmark police reform legislation is just the stroke of a pen away from becoming law.The measure, crafted over the last year following protests around…