Plymouth patrolman charged with DUI in motorcycle crash

An officer with the Plymouth Police Department is facing criminal charges after allegedly crashing his motorcycle while drunk.

Plymouth patrolman Stuart Krynock was charged with two criminal counts of driving while intoxicated in connection to a crash in Plymouth last month.

According to court documents, an Indiana state trooper was called to the scene of a single motorcycle crash in the evening of May 14 near Pidco and North Oak Drive in northwest Plymouth.

The trooper on scene reported Krynock cried throughout the interaction and police eventually took a blood test. Court documents say Krynock had a blood alcohol level of .21 which is more than double the legal limit in Indiana.

Krynock is charged with two misdemeanor counts, both of which carry a maximum of one year in jail. Indiana’s public employee database lists the 42-year-old as a patrolman who has been with the Plymouth Police Department since 2014.

Plymouth police did not return a voicemail Tuesday from WVPE asking about Krynock’s employment status.

Krynock's initial hearing is set for late June.