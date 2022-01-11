-
Monday, August 2, 2021 at 9 PMSilky smooth harmonies echo forth from 88.1 WVPE as Melissa Carper, Rebecca Patek, and Brennan Leigh hold court on the Wild…
-
Monday, July 5, 2021 at 9 PMMallory Graham and Scott Tyler bring their vaudeville-style act to Wild Rose Moon’s 45th Radio Hour, telling stories, joking…
-
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 9 PMThis episode of the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour features songwriter Matt Watroba.Many know Matt Watroba as the voice of folk…
-
Monday, May 3, 2021 at 9 PMEpisode 43 of The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour features singer/songwriter Patti Shaffner, from northwestern Indiana... aka "The…
-
Monday, Mar. 1, 2021 at 9 PM - Hello World!Here comes Jigjam, an award-winning quartet originating from Ireland with a passion for Americana and Bluegrass…
-
Monday, August 3, 2020 at 9 PMThe Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour is recorded in historic downtown, Plymouth, Indiana. This episode features International…
-
Monday, October 7, 2019 at 9 PMThis month, the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour features the remarkably intimate and prayerful song-styling of Maine songwriter,…
-
Monday, April 1, 2019 at 9 PMWild Rose Moon Radio Hour features Celtic balladeers Ryan McKasson and Eric McDonald on the upcoming show. They’ll be talking…
-
Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9 PMThis month's featured artist on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour is Frances Luke Accord. Nicholas Gunty and Brian Powers met and…