“The Prophecy of the Crows” Flies High on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour

“The Prophecy of the Crows” on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour airs Monday, August 4th, 2025 at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE

This special episode features a stage reading of the play “The Prophecy of the Crows.” Written by Jan Probst, a Plymouth-born playwright, this play’s performance provides a chance to hear local actors display their vocal versatility and humor.

As the hour begins, co-hosts George Schricker and Derek Jensen contemplate similarities between the radio program and a rodeo.

They then introduce the play with a “Note From Rosie” segment with thoughts from Jan Probst on the inspiration for her play. Several years ago, the award-winning playwright experienced the savage wildfires ravaging the Pacific Northwest near her northern California home.

“The sky was full of ash, and I remember worrying about all the birds,” Jan explains, “especially the many crows I often saw sitting on a wire right outside my front window.” She imagined the conversation crows might have about the destruction both nearby and throughout the planet. These ponderings soon landed on the page as a script that became “The Prophecy of the Crows.” The Rosie segment smoothly sets up the main event, the Attic Theatrics group presenting their stage reading of the play.

The story portrays seven crows assembling to discuss the ashes in their wings and the fiery devastation nearby. Their squawking banter introduces the characters, with the actors portraying colorful personalities through unique, animated vocal delivery. The darkly-feathered friends debate whether an ancient crow prophecy can help them understand what’s happening and what to do about it.

As they plot, the audience is treated to a performance blending wit with urgency. Directed by Zachary Gipson and Derek Jensen, the troupe entertains listeners with the compelling story. The house band heightens the experience with a moody, contemplative original soundtrack composed for this broadcast by Nathan Waddill, bassist for Kennedy’s Kitchen and a member of the Wild Rose Moon house band.

The broadcast concludes with a conversation between the hosts, directors, and cast. Their behind-the-scenes stories and insights bring laughter and a deeper connection with the audience both in the building and over the airwaves. Listeners won’t want to miss this unique, one-of-a-kind performance.

– Joel Thomas

For more visit: https://wildrosemoon.com/