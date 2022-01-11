-
2021 was a year of some seminal losses in the music world, not the least of which was the singer songwriter, Bill Staines. Fittingly, the Wild Rose Moon…
Legendary Songwriter, John Gorka, Emerges from COVID Retreat “Music was my refuge—my friend. When no people were there it helped me sort out and objectify…
Monday night (11/1/2021) at 9 p.m. on WVPE 88.1 FM, be prepared to be pleasantly engaged by the polished harmonies and superb musicianship of the…
Starting out the show with an acapella reminiscence from her first performance at the age of six, “King David was a Shepherd Boy,” and following through…
Brooklyn-Based Mulebone Brews Up Relationship Blues on the Wild Rose Moon Radio HourHugh Pool and John Ragusa have been playing together for over two…
Monday, August 2, 2021 at 9 PMSilky smooth harmonies echo forth from 88.1 WVPE as Melissa Carper, Rebecca Patek, and Brennan Leigh hold court on the Wild…
Monday, July 5, 2021 at 9 PMMallory Graham and Scott Tyler bring their vaudeville-style act to Wild Rose Moon’s 45th Radio Hour, telling stories, joking…
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 9 PMThis episode of the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour features songwriter Matt Watroba.Many know Matt Watroba as the voice of folk…
Monday, May 3, 2021 at 9 PMEpisode 43 of The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour features singer/songwriter Patti Shaffner, from northwestern Indiana... aka "The…
Mark Dvorak used his time wisely during the pandemic. He put together a new album and a new book entitled 31 Winters. It chronicles his experience of…