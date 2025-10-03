Maygen & the Birdwatcher on The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour

Tune in Saturday, October 4th, at noon on 88.1 WVPE

Experience Americana at its best when Maygen & The Birdwatcher perform live on The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour! Folk • Bluegrass • Country Collide... Don't miss it!

The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour is recorded live before a studio audience in historic downtown, Plymouth, Indiana. The show is hosted by George Schricker and features musical performances, interviews, a game show and more. For more information visit: wildrosemoon.com