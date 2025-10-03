From historic downtown Plymouth, Indiana, where the Lincoln Highway and Michigan Road cross the banks of the beautiful Yellow River, it's The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour. It airs the first Saturday of the month at 12 Noon on 88.1 WVPE.
Maygen & the Birdwatcher on The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour
Tune in Saturday, October 4th, at noon on 88.1 WVPE
Experience Americana at its best when Maygen & The Birdwatcher perform live on The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour! Folk • Bluegrass • Country Collide... Don't miss it!
The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour is recorded live before a studio audience in historic downtown, Plymouth, Indiana. The show is hosted by George Schricker and features musical performances, interviews, a game show and more. For more information visit: wildrosemoon.com