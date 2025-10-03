© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour
From historic downtown Plymouth, Indiana, where the Lincoln Highway and Michigan Road cross the banks of the beautiful Yellow River, it's The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour. It airs the first Saturday of the month at 12 Noon on 88.1 WVPE.

Maygen & the Birdwatcher on The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By George Schricker
Published October 3, 2025 at 10:41 AM EDT
Maygen Lacy and Noah Neumann Share Their Songs on Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour
Wild Rose Moon
Maygen Lacy and Noah Neumann Share Their Songs on Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour

Tune in Saturday, October 4th, at noon on 88.1 WVPE

Experience Americana at its best when Maygen & The Birdwatcher perform live on The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour! Folk • Bluegrass • Country Collide... Don't miss it!

The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour is recorded live before a studio audience in historic downtown, Plymouth, Indiana. The show is hosted by George Schricker and features musical performances, interviews, a game show and more. For more information visit: wildrosemoon.com
Tags
Arts & Culture Wild Rose Moon Radio Hourwild rose moonFeaturefeaturesPlymouth IndianaPlymouthGeorge Schricker
George Schricker
See stories by George Schricker