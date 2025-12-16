The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour Best of 2025

Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour, Episode 95, Best of 2025

Evie Ladin, Claw-hammer Banjoist Kicks Off the Celebration

Announcer Derek Jensen, Host George Schricker, and Guest Leigh Marshall, introduce this show beginning with Oakland, California based Evie Ladin, who kicks off an original Winter Solstice number called, Jump the Fire. Inspired by a Persian idea of throwing things into the fire you want to get rid of as a New Year’s ritual, Evie’s song perfectly prepares us for the year ahead.

Wild Rose Moon Julie Bates and Andrew Morris of “The Matchsellers”

Warsaw, Indiana’s own, Andrew Morris, from The Matchsellers, follows with a quirky love song called “The Same Moon,” whose rousing chorus leaves you wondering about the triangulation of close friends during a phone call: “Your were talking to him and staring at me when you said, “I love you.”Andrew’s matter of fact bluegrass delivery is nicely balanced by partner Julie Bates and her passionate fiddling.

Wild Rose Moon Caroline Cotter

Caroline Cotter continues the set with her hymn to brokenness, “Year of the Wrecking Ball.”Caroline’s voice, as per usual, is crystalline, sounding as if her words were sung through a glass harmonica, using a hushed and tender delivery to drive home her chorus:

She sings hallelujah

Sings to the holes in the walls

Sings for the light through the broken windows

And the year of the wrecking ball.

Wild Rose Moon Issac Fisher, Nate Butler, Amber Butler, and Simon Schrock Hurst of “Shiny, Shiny, Black”

Nate Butler’s social justice song, “Ready to Start Looking,”follows with his band, Shiny Shiny Black–also featuring, Amber Butler (guitar and vocals), Simon Schrock Hurst (keys), and Issac Fisher (bass).. Born from another school shooting in Texas, the song decries:“I don’t know what the answer is, but I’m ready, ready to start looking. Can we try some things we never tried before? Can we stop training our hands for war?”Good advice for the New Year!

Wild Rose Moon Lynn Nicholson and John Swain of “The Debutants”

Equally, philosophical and purpose driven is the remarkable, “Benefits and Pay,” by the Debutants. This newgrass piece of superfast bluegrass picking is an anxiety driven roller coaster of sound, featuring instrumental lead work woven from a variety of innovative sources; at times atonal and symphonic the song builds to a huge climactic and fulfilling ending.The fine mix by Nate Butler serves the song perfectly. The Debutants feature founding members Lynn Nicholson and Jon Swain who met at Homestead High School in Ft. Wayne and banjoist, Michael Earl Newsome, fiddler, Sean Hoffman, bassist Colin Taylor, fiddler, Lauren Blair, and Cellist, Ellen Coplin.

Hey, Hey, Hey,

When I’m old and in the way,

When I’m dyin’ on by death bed,

Will I shout Hooray?

Hey, Hey, Hey,

When my ghost just floats away,

Did I do it all, just do it all,

For Benefits and Pay?

Wild Rose Moon Jason Wilber

In the second section of the show, Bloomington, Indiana native and 24 year long accompanist for John Prine, Jason Wilber, sings, “The Disappearance of Big Foot”. The words ruminate on humans and their inhuman natures through the mind of Big Foot herself:

She’s heard crazy tales from the hawk and the deer

About a nasty little creature not far from here

Almost bald with tiny feet

That’ll kill the bear and just leave the meat

The lilt in Wilber’s voice, unreels the story’s indictmentin a matter-of-fact manner that lets the song punch far beyond its weight class.

Wild Rose Moon Claudia Schmidt

Next, Michigan born Claudia Schmidt heralds the great Alexandrian mathematician and astronomer Hypatia. Urging the audience to join her in chanting the name while strumming on her lap dulcimer, she unveils the tragic story of the brilliant thinker, who is eventually murdered for political reasons by a mob of zealous Christians.

Wild Rose Moon John Gorka

The English folk song, “The Water is Wide,” is rendered next by John Gorka’s gorgeous baritone, who extends the piece by including a last verse by the late Pete Seeger.As is Pete’s nature, the verse, which I will allow you to discover, lifts the song above some of the song’s ingrained melancholy.

Wild Rose Moon Evie Ladin

Evie Ladin unveils the “Coffee Shop,” complete with barista sound effects, which she unfolds as she uses her body as a percussive instrument and gets the audience to sing, clap, and laugh along–as she calls out, “spend your retirement on lattes”and, “800 calories in a beverage!”

Wild Rose Moon Maygen Lacy and Noah Neumann of “Maygen and the Birdwatchers”

Closing out this set, is the song “Elizabeth", by the Minneapolis-based string band, Maygen and the Birdwatchers. Driven by inventive lyrics, cheery harmonies, and a sprightly mandolin, the song serves as a mother's reassuring and loving serenade to her dear daughter’s life. The band’s founders, Maygen Lacy and Noah Neuman are joined by Jesse Moravec (mandolin/vocals), Joe Barron (double bass), and Al Guindon (drums).

Wild Rose Moon Nathan Waddill and John Bahler music producers for the Radio Hour

In the show’s final section, John Bahler (Music Director of the WRMRH) sings an original tune in old English based on the earliest recorded poem in the English Language by the person known as Caedmon. Supposedly an illiterate and unmusical cow-herder, Caedmon,became miraculously empowered to compose this poem in honor of God the Creator. John is aided by Nathan Waddill’s bass and Sean Hoffman’s tasteful fiddle playing.

Wild Rose Moon Sean Hoffman and Ellen Coplin of “Bobcat Opossum”

And speaking of Sean Hoffman, up next is his profoundly beautiful love song, “Kissin’ In the Rain.”Unfolding in the simplest fashion with Ellen’s soulful cello breaks, the song proceeds as a prayerful meditation on coupleship and resolves in its sweet conclusion: “There we are and here we is, kissin’ in the rain like this.”Now that’s a beautiful New Year’s image.

Wild Rose Moon Don Savoi, Denny Snyder, Ole’ Harv, and Louis Poulos performing Denny Snyder’s signature song, “Slidin’”

The Wild Rose Moon Best of 2025 wouldn’t be complete without including the big hit from our Blues Moon Over Michiana program held March 1st at Saint Joseph County’s Public Library’s Leighton Auditorium. In the show we had the pleasure of saluting South Bend’s own Denny Snyder and his remarkable blues career. Denny was joined by Chicago Blues Hall of Famer, Ole’ Harv for his final signature song, “Slidin,” in which Denny pays tribute to a host of blues guitar legends.Needless to say, together, they brought down the house.The song also features accompaniment by bassist Louis Poulus and Don Savoi on electric piano.And, just like that, “The Best of 2025”,wraps us, and like Ole Harve says, let me hear you say, YEAH!

