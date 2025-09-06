Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour featuring Shiny Shiny Black and Tony Krabill botching a Shoot the Moon question

Saturday, Sept. 6, at noon on 88.1 WVPE

Bonus broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 7, at noon on WVPE News2 (HD2)

This episode of the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour features a rocking set by Goshen-based band Shiny Shiny Black, with WRM RH's audio producer Nate Butler on lead guitar and vocals, and Amber Butler on guitar and vocals. Joining them on keys is Simon Schrock Hurst, Isaac Fisher on bass, and Arthur Schroeder on drums and percussion.

Special musical guests include Christopher Strange of Koontz Lake, and Elkhart's Clara Wilson.

Jetta Cruse, musician and founder of Adaptive Arts, and WVPE Program Director Tony Krabill take on questions by host George Schricker during the "Shoot the Moon" gameshow. George's answer listing throws Tony off during a question about inspiration of the name "Shiny Shiny Black." Despite some "creative scorekeeping" by announcer Derek Jensen, the game ended in a draw.

Wild Rose Moon Jetta Cruse, musician and founder of Adaptive Arts, and WVPE Program Director Tony Krabill looking perplexed by George Schricker's phrasing of a question during the "Shoot the Moon" gameshow segment on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour.

Listen for a great hour of music and fun.