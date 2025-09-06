© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour
From historic downtown Plymouth, Indiana, where the Lincoln Highway and Michigan Road cross the banks of the beautiful Yellow River, it's The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour. It airs the first Monday of the month at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE.

Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour featuring Shiny Shiny Black and Tony Krabill botching a Shoot the Moon question

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Tony Krabill
Published September 6, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT
Shiny Shiny Black performs on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour
Wild Rose Moon
Shiny Shiny Black performs on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour

Saturday, Sept. 6, at noon on 88.1 WVPE
Bonus broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 7, at noon on WVPE News2 (HD2)

This episode of the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour features a rocking set by Goshen-based band Shiny Shiny Black, with WRM RH's audio producer Nate Butler on lead guitar and vocals, and Amber Butler on guitar and vocals. Joining them on keys is Simon Schrock Hurst, Isaac Fisher on bass, and Arthur Schroeder on drums and percussion.

Christopher Strange performs on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour.
Wild Rose Moon
Christopher Strange performs on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour.

Special musical guests include Christopher Strange of Koontz Lake, and Elkhart's Clara Wilson.

Clara Wilson performs on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour.
Wild Rose Moon
Clara Wilson performs on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour.

Jetta Cruse, musician and founder of Adaptive Arts, and WVPE Program Director Tony Krabill take on questions by host George Schricker during the "Shoot the Moon" gameshow. George's answer listing throws Tony off during a question about inspiration of the name "Shiny Shiny Black." Despite some "creative scorekeeping" by announcer Derek Jensen, the game ended in a draw.

Jetta Cruse, musician and founder of Adaptive Arts, and WVPE Program Director Tony Krabill looking perplexed by George Schricker's phrasing of a question during the "Shoot the Moon" gameshow segment on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour.
Wild Rose Moon
Jetta Cruse, musician and founder of Adaptive Arts, and WVPE Program Director Tony Krabill looking perplexed by George Schricker's phrasing of a question during the "Shoot the Moon" gameshow segment on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour.

Listen for a great hour of music and fun.

Shiny Shiny Black performs on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour.
Wild Rose Moon
Shiny Shiny Black performs on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour.
Tags
Arts & Culture wild rose moonWild Rose Moon Radio HourFeaturefeaturesPlymouth IndianaGeorge Schricker
Tony Krabill
Tony became WVPE's program director in 2022, after working as operations manager since 2014. He also produces Michiana Chronicles and works on other special programming and digital projects. He joined the station as All Things Considered host in 1997, hosted Morning Edition in 2000 and 2001, then returned to the ATC host chair from 2007 to 2016. One of his Morning Edition newscasts earned WVPE a Best Radio Newscast Award from the Associated Press in 2002. An Iowa native, Tony got his start in radio as a student at Eastern Mennonite University (EMU), Harrisonburg, Va., and managed the radio station there for three years after graduating. He also worked in commercial and Christian radio prior to his time at WVPE. Tony lives in Goshen.
See stories by Tony Krabill