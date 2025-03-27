Bluegrass Explorers The Debutants Land on The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour

Tune in to 88.1 WVPE, Monday April 7th, at 7:00PM EST for The Debutants on The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour.

Formed by longtime friends Lynn Nicholson and Jon Swain, Debutants have evolved into a formidable string band with eclectic influences ranging from traditional folk, bluegrass, and Irish music to classic and indie rock, rockabilly, jam bands, and anything else they feel like playing. Regardless of genre, what always manages to come through loud and clear, whether in-studio or on stage, is the fun they’re having playing together and the vibrant life they breathe into their music. Nicholson and Swain share the role of lead singer/songwriter for the group, with much collaboration in each song’s development. On their 2021 debut release, Indiana Newgrass – EP, Debutants went into the studio with banjoist Michael Earl Newsome, fiddle player Sean Hoffman (Goldmine Pickers, The Goat’s Beards, Soltré), and bassist/vocalist Colin Taylor (Uncle Muscle, Hillbilly Casino). Also highly instrumental in capturing their original sound was recording engineer and producer Tyler Thompson (Fruition, TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, Jay Cobb Anderson) at his Studio 110 in Pittsburgh, PA. For their 2022 sophomore release, Nobody Knows – EP, the band unquestionably returned to Thompson’s Studio 110, this time bringing Lauren Blair on fiddle/vocals and Ellen Coplin on cello/vocals. Their songwriting growth became evident in titles such as Nicholson’s ‘Hard to Say’ and increased tempos and instrumental prowess demonstrated in pieces like Swain’s ‘Never Thought I’d Be the One’.

For more visit: https://wildrosemoon.com/

