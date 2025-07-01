Caroline Cotter Unveils Her Songwriting Journey on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour

“Sing Hallelujah

Sing to the holes in the walls

Sing for the light through the broken windows

And the year of the wrecking ball.” – Caroline Cotter



Rhode Island-born Caroline Cotter has appeared on the Wild Rose Moon several times to perform her heartfelt songs. With her angelic voice and simple guitar style, each of her songs unfolds as if she were telling a secret to a friend – her voice drawing us in through a crystalline presence, the words and tones inviting us into the diary of her unfolding life.

In perhaps her most revealing interview yet, Caroline unfolds her set, after discussing her early musical influences in her family (hint: The Grateful Dead plays a significant part) - with her favorite sing-along song, "Bella Blue." She follows this up with “Don’t Wait,” a song about taking life in hand:

Don't wait for the ice to melt to get out and go

Don't wait for the stars to put on a show

Don't wait for the wounds to take their time

Don't wait, it starts when you make up your mind

After the break, Logansport, Indiana-based, Lita and Rick Rouser perform their wildly quirky song done in their signature “twisted-torch” style, Black Gunpowder. The song’s catchy chorus is delivered in such a captivating style as Lita squeezes her voice as she sings the end of the line, “She wore black gunpowder and her high-heeeeeeeled shoes... “, clearly demonstrating the twisted part of the signature song style.



The song is followed by the “Shoot the Moon” game show with contestants Miles Robertson (a house-concert impresario from South Bend, Indiana and Mike Bachman, a Wild Rose Moon thespian, appearing in a host of Wild Rose Moon theatricals. The subjects of the show include questions about Caroline Cotter on Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park in Maine, her pilgrimage to Camino de Santiago in Spain, the first song she learned from her brother, and the Vanderbilt mansion in Providence, R.I., where she grew up. As usual, it’s all fun, and everyone goes away as a winner.

When the show returns, there’s time for two more songs from Caroline. One recounts the tale of her family breaking apart when she was twenty years old, “The Year of the Wrecking Ball.” (See the words above). Before the song, Caroline reflects on the purpose of loss in one’s life: “If we’re lucky, our losses leave space for beautiful things to take their place.” She follows this song with a beautiful a cappella song, “Morning Mantra.” This song speaks to the creative life of a soul seeking the path of good intentions, bound by her conviction to share her life’s lessons with all of us. As per usual, the audience sings along, swept up by the gift of her sweet, sweet musical revelations. Enjoy!

Morning Mantra

When I wake may I take the day giving thanks for the breath that I breathe

and when I stand my I rise to greet my heart with the warmth of my hand

when I walk may I place my feet on the path of the good and the strong

and when I fall may I know that I still belong

When I speak may my words be true and kind to lift up and feed

and when I fight may I find the power of peace to help carry me

when I shake may I know my strength lies deep within my song

and when I fall may I know that I still belong

and when I fall may I know that I still belong

Open the door to the old brick house

I feel the floorboards smile

Carpets worn thin from secrets stuffed in

There's only so much you can hide

Down through the hallway

Dinosaur bones and bald tires

These ceilings feel low, or maybe I've grown

Whispers of my anthem get louder

Sing Hallelujah

Sing to the holes in the walls

Sing for the light through the broken windows

And the year of the wrecking ball

Walls papered with blues and greens fade to yellowish grey

Some things will never leave, and others never could stay

Inside the bedroom, I hear her still on the phone

33 years of pleading God, please, don't leave me alone

She sings Hallelujah

Sings to the holes in the walls

Sing for the light through the broken windows

And the year of the wrecking ball

Out in the garden, the rose bush is tangled

Around the weathered wood fence

The gate to the sidewalk leads me out

To our names scratched in the cement

Kids are still jumping rope, and the ginkgo is still dropping bombs

My sister's piano drowns out the sound of all of us singing along

We sing Hallelujah

Sing to the holes in the walls

Sing for the light through the broken windows

And the year of the wrecking ball

We sing Hallelujah

Sing to the holes in the walls

Sing for the light through the broken windows

And the year of the wrecking ball

Sing for the light through the broken windows

And the year of the wrecking ball

- George Schricker

