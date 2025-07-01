Caroline Cotter Unveils Her Songwriting Journey on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour
Caroline Cotter Unveils Her Songwriting Journey on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour
Airs Monday, July 7th, 2025 at 7 PM on 88.1 WVPE
“Sing Hallelujah
Sing to the holes in the walls
Sing for the light through the broken windows
And the year of the wrecking ball.” – Caroline Cotter
Rhode Island-born Caroline Cotter has appeared on the Wild Rose Moon several times to perform her heartfelt songs. With her angelic voice and simple guitar style, each of her songs unfolds as if she were telling a secret to a friend – her voice drawing us in through a crystalline presence, the words and tones inviting us into the diary of her unfolding life.
In perhaps her most revealing interview yet, Caroline unfolds her set, after discussing her early musical influences in her family (hint: The Grateful Dead plays a significant part) - with her favorite sing-along song, "Bella Blue." She follows this up with “Don’t Wait,” a song about taking life in hand:
Don't wait for the ice to melt to get out and go
Don't wait for the stars to put on a show
Don't wait for the wounds to take their time
Don't wait, it starts when you make up your mind
After the break, Logansport, Indiana-based, Lita and Rick Rouser perform their wildly quirky song done in their signature “twisted-torch” style, Black Gunpowder. The song’s catchy chorus is delivered in such a captivating style as Lita squeezes her voice as she sings the end of the line, “She wore black gunpowder and her high-heeeeeeeled shoes... “, clearly demonstrating the twisted part of the signature song style.
The song is followed by the “Shoot the Moon” game show with contestants Miles Robertson (a house-concert impresario from South Bend, Indiana and Mike Bachman, a Wild Rose Moon thespian, appearing in a host of Wild Rose Moon theatricals. The subjects of the show include questions about Caroline Cotter on Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park in Maine, her pilgrimage to Camino de Santiago in Spain, the first song she learned from her brother, and the Vanderbilt mansion in Providence, R.I., where she grew up. As usual, it’s all fun, and everyone goes away as a winner.
When the show returns, there’s time for two more songs from Caroline. One recounts the tale of her family breaking apart when she was twenty years old, “The Year of the Wrecking Ball.” (See the words above). Before the song, Caroline reflects on the purpose of loss in one’s life: “If we’re lucky, our losses leave space for beautiful things to take their place.” She follows this song with a beautiful a cappella song, “Morning Mantra.” This song speaks to the creative life of a soul seeking the path of good intentions, bound by her conviction to share her life’s lessons with all of us. As per usual, the audience sings along, swept up by the gift of her sweet, sweet musical revelations. Enjoy!
Morning Mantra
When I wake may I take the day giving thanks for the breath that I breathe
and when I stand my I rise to greet my heart with the warmth of my hand
when I walk may I place my feet on the path of the good and the strong
and when I fall may I know that I still belong
When I speak may my words be true and kind to lift up and feed
and when I fight may I find the power of peace to help carry me
when I shake may I know my strength lies deep within my song
and when I fall may I know that I still belong
and when I fall may I know that I still belong
Open the door to the old brick house
I feel the floorboards smile
Carpets worn thin from secrets stuffed in
There's only so much you can hide
Down through the hallway
Dinosaur bones and bald tires
These ceilings feel low, or maybe I've grown
Whispers of my anthem get louder
Sing Hallelujah
Sing to the holes in the walls
Sing for the light through the broken windows
And the year of the wrecking ball
Walls papered with blues and greens fade to yellowish grey
Some things will never leave, and others never could stay
Inside the bedroom, I hear her still on the phone
33 years of pleading God, please, don't leave me alone
She sings Hallelujah
Sings to the holes in the walls
Sing for the light through the broken windows
And the year of the wrecking ball
Out in the garden, the rose bush is tangled
Around the weathered wood fence
The gate to the sidewalk leads me out
To our names scratched in the cement
Kids are still jumping rope, and the ginkgo is still dropping bombs
My sister's piano drowns out the sound of all of us singing along
We sing Hallelujah
Sing to the holes in the walls
Sing for the light through the broken windows
And the year of the wrecking ball
We sing Hallelujah
Sing to the holes in the walls
Sing for the light through the broken windows
And the year of the wrecking ball
Sing for the light through the broken windows
And the year of the wrecking ball
- George Schricker
For more visit: https://wildrosemoon.com/