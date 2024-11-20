Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Michael Charles on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour

Celebrating his 40th anniversary in 2024, you are invited to listen to Michael and his band (Damien Lopez, bass, and Ryder Olle, drums) on Monday, December 2nd, at 7:00PM EST for the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour on WVPE 88.1 as he conjures up all the memories, love, and gratitude for the last forty years while laying down some mighty-fine blues.

The year was 1984. A young musician from Melbourne, Australia, with a newfound confidence, decided the time was right to break out on his own and take the solo billing of “Michael Charles.” The next few years were filled with a heavy promotional schedule, writing, recording, touring, honing his style, and enjoying the self-expression and hard work of presenting his music.

In 1989, his career materialized further after an invitation from Mr. Buddy Guy’s management to appear at Buddy Guy’s Legends in Chicago. He traveled the 12,500 miles, and after performing with Mr. Guy, Junior Wells, James Cotton, Eddy “The Chief” Clearwater, and many more of the blues greats in Chicago, Charles returned to Australia. Within days, he re-boarded the plane, accepting the honor of joining legendary “Fast Fingers” Jimmy Dawkins, touring the U.S.A. for the next two years with the act.

Some thirty years later, Michael Charles's roots are in the USA. His career comprises a catalog of forty releases, his Chicago Blues Hall of Fame induction, and recognition of remaining one of America’s most driven artists as he continues to record and annually tours non-stop across the USA and Canada. He is well known for delivering an unprecedented, satisfying concert of uniquely original, guitar-driven, contemporary blues.

George Schricker Host George Schricker interviews Michael Charles on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Show.

Michael Charles and his band - Monday, December 2nd, at 7:00PM EST on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour - WVPE 88.1 More at https://wildrosemoon.com/radio-hour-1