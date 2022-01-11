drunk driving

-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has refused to sign a bill that would have let one-time drunken drivers ask a judge to set aside their…
-
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Michigan man has been sentenced to 14-20 years in a Nebraska prison for the crash death of a 71-year-old woman.Sarpy County…
-
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey state police trooper has been suspended without pay after he was charged with driving drunk while in Indiana for another…
-
CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — A jockey who won the Kentucky Derby three times faces a drunken-driving charge in southern Indiana.Calvin Borel was stopped Sunday…
-
Currently drivers with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 are considered to be intoxicated. Under bills in the Michigan House, that would become 0.05.…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Newly introduced legislation would make Michigan the second state to lower its drunken-driving limit to a blood-alcohol…