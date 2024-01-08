DUI charges filed in bypass crash which hospitalizes South Bend officer

When South Bend police officers responded to a crash on the bypass on Wednesday night, they didn’t realize a second collision — which has now led to drunk driving charges against a North Liberty man — was imminent.

According to recently filed court documents, officer Terry Redden was checking on a crash in the westbound lanes of the bypass between Ironwood and Michigan streets. As Redden stood near the rear of one of the stopped cars, officials say a Toyota came down the same stretch of the bypass and hit one of the vehicles.

A witness told investigators the collision threw Redden airborne when the officer was struck by one the stopped cars that was propelled by the Toyota coming in. Court documents say he was taken to the hospital with a back injury and a concussion.

On Monday, prosecutors charged 36-year-old Andrew Mitchell with driving while suspended and driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction. Officials arrested Mitchell at the scene of the crash and say he failed a field sobriety test. Court records show Mitchell pleaded guilty to a DUI offense in 2020.