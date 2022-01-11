-
After months of deliberation and community feedback, the city of South Bend has a new Police Use of Force Policy. The Board of Public Safety approved the…
UPDATE: South Bend Police at around 5pm announced that Mariya Webb was found and is being taken home. Here is more info that was provided provided by SBPD…
South Bend residents met with officers Thursday night to give input on the City’s police recruitment process. Some common concerns discussed were the lack…
South Bend residents gave their input Tuesday night on the City’s police vehicle pursuit policy.This was the fourth in a series of seven meetings to give…
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A man who was badly injured last year after being shot by a South Bend police officer claims in a lawsuit that he was the victim…
South Bend residents gathered once again on Tuesday night to give input on police practices - this time on the use of force policy. Attendees were given…
Today a spokesman for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced a deadline extension for individuals who want to serve on the city's Board of Public…
Black Lives Matter activists occupied the sidewalk in front of the County City Building in South Bend for 24 hours this weekend. They are continuing to…
A spokesman for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg released the following information about efforts to gain more public input on policing:Today the South…
The South Bend FOP Lodge says GoFundMe shut down the fundraiser for Sgt. Ryan O’Neill after garnering over $5k. The company told FOP Local President Mills…