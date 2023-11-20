© 2023 WVPE
LaPorte County Coroner charged with drunk driving

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published November 20, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST
Lynn Swanson, LaPorte County Coroner
Photo provided, LaPorte County
/
WVPE
Lynn Swanson, LaPorte County Coroner

LaPorte County coroner Lynn Swanson has been charged with drunk driving while intoxicated in Michigan City on Friday.

Per documents filed in LaPorte County on Monday, elected coroner Lynn Swanson faces two misdemeanor DUI charges stemming from the crash, which took place at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets mall.

Michigan City police were called out to the intersection of 4th and Wabash streets around 9 p.m. on Friday for a car that had hit a sign for the entrance to the mall, documents say.

Court documents say 67-year-old Lynn Swanson was the driver of the vehicle and the LaPorte County coroner allegedly told responding officers she had drank too much at a nearby bar and was driving home.

Swanson’s BAC was .164%, the documents say, or about twice the legal limit in Indiana. Documents do not indicate anyone was injured in the collision.

Swanson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment from WVPE on Monday. LaPorte County Prosecutor Sean Fagan has requested a special prosecutor for the case.

Swanson could face up to one year in jail, if convicted of the Class A misdemeanor under Indiana law. However, it's unlikely she receives jail time given her lack of prior convictions.

Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
