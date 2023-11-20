LaPorte County Coroner charged with drunk driving

LaPorte County coroner Lynn Swanson has been charged with drunk driving while intoxicated in Michigan City on Friday.

Per documents filed in LaPorte County on Monday, elected coroner Lynn Swanson faces two misdemeanor DUI charges stemming from the crash, which took place at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets mall.

Michigan City police were called out to the intersection of 4th and Wabash streets around 9 p.m. on Friday for a car that had hit a sign for the entrance to the mall, documents say.

Court documents say 67-year-old Lynn Swanson was the driver of the vehicle and the LaPorte County coroner allegedly told responding officers she had drank too much at a nearby bar and was driving home.

Swanson’s BAC was .164%, the documents say, or about twice the legal limit in Indiana. Documents do not indicate anyone was injured in the collision.

Swanson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment from WVPE on Monday. LaPorte County Prosecutor Sean Fagan has requested a special prosecutor for the case.

Swanson could face up to one year in jail, if convicted of the Class A misdemeanor under Indiana law. However, it's unlikely she receives jail time given her lack of prior convictions.