The northern Indiana utility NIPSCO has refined its long-term plans to be mostly powered by renewable energy in the next 20 years. That includes the…
The Indiana Gaming Commission is investigating the disappearance of a Michigan City woman. The commission issued a Statewide Silver Alert for 60-year-old…
Fully removing coal ash near coal plants creates more jobs and boosts local economies better than leaving the ash in place. That’s according to a new…
NEW:MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana city council has unanimously approved a resolution asking the city’s mayor to resign and expressing…
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana city's ornate former library building will be transformed into luxury apartments under plans drafted by a…
(NEW)Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered flags in LaPorte County to be lowered Sunday in remembrance of a prison guard who died in an attack last…
Indiana State Police have announced they are investigating a death at the State Prison in Michigan City. The man who died was from Goshen, 30-year-old…
When a coal plant shuts down, the loss of jobs and tax revenue can be devastating for the towns that host them. The state is grappling with how to help…
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Michigan City’s mayor has fired his fire chief and deputy fire chief after an off-duty incident now under investigation by the…
The body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered from Lake Michigan near the Michigan City lighthouse pier Monday afternoon.Meantime a search is underway for…