Protesters plan rallies across the region Saturday in ‘No Kings’ demonstration

Protesters in communities across the region are preparing to rally Saturday as part of a national day of action organized under the banner “No Kings,” a coordinated protest against what organizers call a growing threat of authoritarianism in the United States.

According to the group’s website, the movement is a response to “increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption” tied to former President Donald Trump and his allies. Organizers cite concerns over attacks on free speech, political detentions and defiance of court rulings.

Rallies are scheduled in cities across the country, including several in the Michiana area.

In South Bend, a demonstration is planned from 1 to 3 p.m. in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center at 221 N. Michigan St. Protesters in Niles, Michigan, will gather at 92 E. Main St. from 2 to 3 p.m.

Other nearby events include:

Michigan City, Indiana: 100 E. Michigan Blvd., noon to 2 p.m.

Warsaw, Indiana: 310 E. Main St., 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph, Michigan: Main and Park streets, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Organizers are encouraging participants to RSVP online and bring signs to express their messages.