-
A proposed apartment complex in Warsaw has been awarded one of Indiana’s extremely competitive affordable housing tax credits. And two proposals in South Bend have been waitlisted.
-
A proposed apartment complex in Warsaw has been awarded one of Indiana’s extremely competitive affordable housing tax credits. And two proposals in South…
-
Today Indiana Landmarks announced a number of grants to preserve "meaningful places" in the Hoosier State. Here's a look at some of the grants that will…
-
Indiana State Police (ISP) have released information about the arrest of a Warsaw man accused of possessing child porn. (You can read a portion of the ISP…
-
As part of a series on young activists, we meet Maria Duenas Lopez, a first generation Mexican-American who advocates for immigrants. Side Effects Public…
-
WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A Warsaw, Indiana teacher faces a battery charge after she allegedly caused an 8-year-old student to repeatedly fall down while…
-
Sunset over Big Chapman Lake near Warsaw caught the eye of Shannon Smith recently. She captured this image on August 29th. The sunsets will be happening…
-
WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after he was rescued from a northern Indiana lake. Witnesses say the boy was…
-
Thursday Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced remote services for mental health, addiction services and prescribing would be expanded statewide. In the…
-
An environmental group is asking the governor to veto legislation that it says would harm the state’s wetlands. The Hoosier Environmental Council says…