Bowen Center breaks ground for new healthcare facility in Warsaw

Mental health care is getting a new home in Kosciusko County. The Bowen Center, a non-profit organization who has been providing mental health services for 63 years, broke ground on Thursday for a new health clinic in Warsaw.

Speakers at the ceremony talked a lot about two things: Community and Affordability.

“While we want this building to represent help for everyone, Bowen is a safety net provider who's here regardless of a patient's ability to pay,” Dr. Rob Ryan, Bowen Center president and CEO, said in a video release. “Bowen Center is your community mental health center, and that means if you need us, but you have no insurance, you have no money, you have no way to find a provider who takes Medicaid, you have no hope. You have hope in Bowen Center.”

The facility will provide a single location for patients’ other healthcare needs, including dental services and a pharmacy.

“Our patients deserve a state-of-the-art facility where they can get their mental health, substance abuse, psychiatric care, primary care, dental, and pharmacy all in one location,” Bowen Center CFO Jay Baumgartner said in the release. “So, if you've been a patient of ours, this facility will be for you. If you never had to access our services, but someday might, this facility will be here for you.”

The new facility in Warsaw is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2025, and is the third new facility by the corporation in the past several years. A new building in Whitley County opened in early 2024, and the second, in Plymouth, is expected to open before the end of this year.