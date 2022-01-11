-
Leaders from Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall and Kosciusko counties came together on Tuesday to oppose state legislation they say would divert money from…
Late Thursday, Jan. 28, Indiana State Police released information about an investigation the agency is conducting into an officer involved shooting that…
Indiana State Police (ISP) have released information about the arrest of a Warsaw man accused of possessing child porn. (You can read a portion of the ISP…
Kosciusko County hit a new daily all-time high in COVID-19 cases on October 26th with 91 cases being reported. Previously, the daily high for Kosciusko…
As part of a series on young activists, we meet Maria Duenas Lopez, a first generation Mexican-American who advocates for immigrants. Side Effects Public…
Indiana State Police say a Warsaw man died Thursday in a crash in Kosciusko County. (You can read the full release below.) Kosciusko County- A Warsaw, IN…
Indiana State Police report they arrested three protesters from Milwaukee Wednesday for allegedly blocking traffic in Kosciusko County. The protest group…
WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after he was rescued from a northern Indiana lake. Witnesses say the boy was…
SYRACUSE, Ind. (AP) — A boat manufacturer is shutting down a northern Indiana plant, idling 120 workers. Polaris Boats LLC said in a notice Monday to the…
WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the 2017 stabbing death of his cousin in Indiana. Court records show…