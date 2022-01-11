-
NEW:MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says two men who died after their boat capsized while they were fishing on a small northern Indiana lake have…
Indiana State Police say a trooper helped with the birth of a baby on the Toll Road in LaPorte County last Friday. The baby, the family and the trooper…
Indiana State Police released new information on a Thanksgiving shooting investigation in LaPorte County. The investigation has resulted in charges…
NEW: (Nov. 7):For the first time, Indiana has seen more than 5,000 new daily COVID-19 cases. The data released by the State Dept. of Health reflects…
Based on newly released data from the Indiana State Dept. of Health, LaPorte County saw its highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases yesterday. 74 new…
The Indiana State Dept. of Health has announced that aerial mosquito spraying is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday after a human case of EEE (Eastern…
LaPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A Texas-based mattress maker has announced plans to open a factory in northwestern Indiana and hire up to 350 workers there by the…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Northern Indiana's LaPorte County has become the latest local government in the state with a mandate for people to wear face masks…
The northern Indiana utility NIPSCO will postpone removing toxic coal ash from ponds near its Michigan City coal plant until next spring. Environmental…
Indiana State Police responded to a report of a wrong-way driver on I-94 in LaPorte County today. ISP says the driver was involved in a crash.(Below is…