LaPorte County man accused of stalking Taylor Swift ordered to mental health facility

A LaPorte County man accused of stalking and threatening Taylor Swift will undergo mental health treatment before the case moves ahead.

The South Bend Tribune reports 36-year-old Mitchell Taebel of Long Beach has been placed into the care of the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction until he’s deemed competent to take part in his defense.

Last month, Taebel was charged with felony stalking and intimidation and was booked into the LaPorte County Jail on the same day Swift kicked off a three night stand at Soldier Field in Chicago. Court documents say Taebel’s alleged obsession with Swift started in March with a 10-hour marriage proposal video he posted on YouTube. He also allegedly sent Swift a photo of someone firing a handgun with a message threatening to harm her and all her dancers.