Construction comes to US 20 as summer construction season approaches

It’s just the beginning of April but construction season is already upon travelers along U.S. 20.

Whichever direction you’re driving on US 20, you’re likely to hit some construction along the major thoroughfare in the next few months.

Last week, INDOT crews started work on a bridge near where US 20 intersects County Road 19 south of Elkhart. That project is slowing traffic to one lane each direction along 20 from State Road 19 to County Road 26.

The southbound ramp onto US 20 from SR 19 will also be closed for about a month and a half.

At the same time out west in LaPorte County, there will be alternating lane closures on 20 near Springville road, which is before 20 runs into the I-94 interchange.

The western stretch of US 20 is a focus for INDOT with the new General Motors battery plant coming to St. Joseph County and the road work this year is aimed at handling increased capacity with a wider roadway, drainage and other maintenance.

Head to 511in.org for more updates.