© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Construction comes to US 20 as summer construction season approaches

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published April 2, 2024 at 12:56 PM EDT
Construction on US 20 in Elkhart County
1 of 2  — US 20 Construction Elkhart County
Construction on US 20 in Elkhart County
Provided, Indiana Department of Transportation / WVPE
Map of construction on US 20 in LaPorte County
2 of 2  — US 20 Construction in LaPorte county
Map of construction on US 20 in LaPorte County
Provided by Indiana Department of Transportation / WVPE

It’s just the beginning of April but construction season is already upon travelers along U.S. 20.

Whichever direction you’re driving on US 20, you’re likely to hit some construction along the major thoroughfare in the next few months.

Last week, INDOT crews started work on a bridge near where US 20 intersects County Road 19 south of Elkhart. That project is slowing traffic to one lane each direction along 20 from State Road 19 to County Road 26.

The southbound ramp onto US 20 from SR 19 will also be closed for about a month and a half.

At the same time out west in LaPorte County, there will be alternating lane closures on 20 near Springville road, which is before 20 runs into the I-94 interchange.

The western stretch of US 20 is a focus for INDOT with the new General Motors battery plant coming to St. Joseph County and the road work this year is aimed at handling increased capacity with a wider roadway, drainage and other maintenance.

Head to 511in.org for more updates.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team US 20highway constructionLaporte CountyElkhart County
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
See stories by Marek Mazurek