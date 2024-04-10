Former Elkhart police chief arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

Former Elkhart Police Chief Laura Koch was arrested Monday for driving while drunk and was booked in the Elkhart County Jail.

A probable cause affidavit says Koch was swerving and failed multiple sobriety tests when pulled over by a state trooper.

Koch, 53, was Elkhart’s police chief for over a year from late 2014 until 2016. An Indiana public employment database shows she is currently employed by the police department as a civilian records manager.

When WVPE attempted to contact a representative from the Elkhart Police Department, an automated reply message directed reporters to contact Laura Koch for media requests. A message to Koch was not immediately answered.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Koch has not been formally charged. Court documents say a state trooper pulled her over on County Road 17 near Hoffman Street because she was swerving. Koch allegedly failed multiple sobriety tests and smelled of alcohol, documents say. The trooper who pulled her over found a nearly empty bottle with alcohol in it, the documents say, and Koch did not blow fully enough to register on a breathalyzer test.

Koch first joined the Elkhart Police Department in 2002 as a patrol officer.