South Bend council adopts officer-supported board for discipline

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 26, 2024 at 11:24 AM EST
South Bend Police Car
Marek Mazurek
/
WVPE
South Bend Police car

South Bend police will have a new board for disciplining police officers, one that gives officers more of a say.

The South Bend Common Council Monday night voted 6-3 to adopt a new merit system for hiring, firing, disciplining and promoting police officers. A five-member citizen board will still make decisions, like the existing Board of Public Safety. But unlike that board, whose members are all appointed by the mayor, this board will have two members appointed by the mayor, two by the Fraternal Order of Police, and one by the council.

It comes in response to a state law passed last year that automatically implements the system by the end of the year for cities unless they opt out of it.

The council voted 5-4 to reject a substitute bill offered by Council member Sherri Bolden-Simpson to create a nine-member merit board, with the mayor, council and FOP each getting three appointments. Council member Oliver Davis’ motion to create an even larger board, with 15 members, also was rejected.

Like Mayor James Mueller, council member Rachel Tomas-Morgan said the change effectively keeps the status quo, and she likes that.

But Bolden-Simpson disagreed.

"We have an opportunity to give the public voice and we have to have checks and balances," Bolden-Simpson said. "And I know it's challenging but what's not challenging will not change."

Council member Karen White joined Bolden-Simpson and Davis in voting against the bill.
