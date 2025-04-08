City seeks $350,000 to seal State Theater before marketing it

After voting in February to buy the historic but long neglected State Theater, the South Bend Redevelopment Commission will consider its first big expenditure on the project.

The Mayor James Mueller administration has said it’s not interested in taking on the expense of renovating the 1907 theater. It hopes a buyer will do that. But the city says it does need to spend some money up front before it can market the building.

At the commission’s meeting Thursday, the administration will ask for two things: First, a 15-day extension to investigate the building’s needs before closing on the purchase. The city has agreed to buy the building in the 200 block of South Michigan Street for $800,000.

The building has suffered major water damage over the years, as a string of owners have failed to renovate it for redevelopment. The city Thursday also will ask the commission to spend $350,000 to seal the roof and secure all doors and windows.

In a letter to the commission, the administration says performing the repairs as soon as it takes possession of the building will prevent any further long-term damage. The city says if the purchase falls through for some reason, the $350,000 would be returned to the commission to be used on other projects.