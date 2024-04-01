© 2024 WVPE
South Bend celebrates chilly Dyngus Day ahead of May primaries

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Marek Mazurek
Published April 1, 2024 at 3:32 PM EDT
Local officials and statewide candidates gatheroutside the West Side Democratic Club to celebrate Dyngus Day on April 1, 2024.
1 of 3  — Dyngus Day South Bend 2024
Local officials and statewide candidates gatheroutside the West Side Democratic Club to celebrate Dyngus Day on April 1, 2024.
Marek Mazurek/WVPE / WVPE
Erskine Jenkins inspects the grill at the South Bend Elks Lodge along Western Avenue on April 1, 2024 for Dyngus Day.
2 of 3  — Dyngus Day South Bend 2024
Erskine Jenkins inspects the grill at the South Bend Elks Lodge along Western Avenue on April 1, 2024 for Dyngus Day.
Marek Mazurek/WVPE / WVPE
Photographers snap photos of South Bend officials celebrating Dyngus Day outside the Elks Lodge along Western Avenue on April 1, 2024.
3 of 3  — Dyngus Day South Bend 2024
Photographers snap photos of South Bend officials celebrating Dyngus Day outside the Elks Lodge along Western Avenue on April 1, 2024.
Marek Mazurek/WVPE / WVPE

It was a chilly Dyngus day in South Bend, but the wind only enhanced the smells of grilled sausage as dozens gathered on the west side of South Bend to celebrate.

At the Elk’s Lodge on Western Avenue, Erskine Jenkins was out grilling all sorts of meat as he’s done for the past six years for the traditionally Polish holiday that's developed a unique South Bend flavor over the years.

“It’s a good day, meet the candidate and get to socialize and get to network,” Erskine said while monitoring his selection of meat.

Dyngus Day is celebrated the Monday after Easter each year as a way to mark the end of the Lenten season. Dyngus Day's origins aren't entirely clear, though it likely evolved from an Eastern European pagan ritual.

In South Bend, Dyngus Day sees kielbasa, pierogi and other Polish foods, but political candidates use the Polish holiday to kick off the primary campaign season.

South Bend mayor James Mueller, state senator David Niezgodski and other local officials stopped by the Elks Lodge before heading to the West Side Democratic Club where they were joined by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick and attorney general hopefuls Destiny Wells and Beth White.

"It's such a rich tradition to be on the west side of South Bend," Niezgodski told onlookers on Monday morning.

The Primary election is Tuesday, May 7 when some government seats are up for grabs in addition to a number of statewide offices, including governor.
Dyngus Day primary election Mayor James Mueller South Bend David Niezgodski
Marek Mazurek
Marek Mazurek has been with WVPE since April 2023, though he's been in Michiana for most of his life. He has a particular interest in public safety reporting. When he's not on the radio, Marek enjoys getting way too into Notre Dame football and reading about medieval English history.
