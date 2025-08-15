Residents mobilize after Clay Township tower vote is delayed

A delay on a proposed 275-foot telecommunications tower in Clay Township is giving nearby residents more time to organize before the project returns to the public agenda next month.

The St. Joseph County Area Board of Zoning Appeals voted Wednesday to table a request from California-based McKay Brothers, which is seeking a variance and special use permit to build the tower in a residential area on Ironwood Drive near the Michigan state line.

County Council member Amy Drake, who represents the area, said residents have been concerned about the tower’s purpose and potential impacts on property values. She believes the board’s decision gives neighbors a chance to prepare for the next meeting.

“So the fact that it got tabled actually gives all the residents in the area a lot more time to network, to meet their neighbors, to talk about how they want to approach the issue, and I think just to mobilize, better against it,” Drake said. Drake also questioned the need for a new tower, noting that another communications tower already stands nearby.

“The tower that is behind Clay Fire is 300 ft so it seems like it would already meet the height requirements that this financial network would need anyway so we're not quite sure why they would need to do a duplicate tower,” she said. The developer says the new tower would support a high-speed data network used by financial firms and could potentially host cellular service providers or emergency communications equipment. But Drake and residents say the existing tower should meet those needs.

With the issue delayed until the board’s Sept. 10 meeting, Drake said many neighbors plan to speak out.

“It’s important for the people that are making these decisions to see how many people are impacted and how many people are willing to show up to a public meeting to make their voices heard,” she said.Drake said public turnout could influence the decision.

“In my opinion, it’s always better to show up in numbers and to speak in numbers, to make yourself visible.”The zoning board also encouraged the developer to hold a town-hall style meeting with residents before the proposal comes back for a vote.