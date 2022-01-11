-
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) fielded questions from Hoosiers in a virtual town hall Thursday on a wide range of topics – from wage growth to health care…
-
Back in August, the South Bend Common Council passed a resolution to explore an updated comprehensive plan for the city’s west side. Community leaders…
-
In the aftermath of a town hall that was at times hostile Sunday in South Bend, Pete Buttigieg has sent out a campaign email to try and explain what is…
-
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's spokesperson issued information regarding an upcoming town hall meeting, making good on the promise the mayor made…