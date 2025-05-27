© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Joe County Assessor adds another town hall after requests

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 27, 2025 at 4:18 PM EDT

If you live in St. Joseph County and you’re not happy with your property tax assessment, you’ll have another town hall meeting to complain, ask questions and learn more about the process.

St. Joseph County Assessor Mike Castellon will host another town hall meeting June 7, a week from this Saturday, for people upset about their assessments. The first town hall May 17 drew a full crowd to the Howard Park Event Center.

Castellon, a Republican, is hosting the meetings with County Auditor John Murphy, a Democrat. They originally planned four town halls, with others coming to New Carlisle, Walkerton and Lakeville, but Castellon says he decided to add a fifth one because so many people asked him to.

At Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting, Castellon thanked commissioners for providing security.

"Security is paramount to ensure that our taxpayers feel safe and have a place where they can come and express their concerns with property assessments," he said. "It's no secret that property assessments have always been a hot topic of discussion amongst our constituents and the residents of St. Joseph County."

The June 7 meeting will run 10 a.m. to noon at the County-City Building’s 4th Floor Council Chambers.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team assessmentProperty Taxestown hallSt. Joseph County AssessorMike Castellon
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott