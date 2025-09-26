© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Bend Schools shifts town halls into listening tour

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published September 26, 2025 at 4:03 PM EDT
South Bend Schools' move to the former Brown Middle School is part of an interval investigation.
Provided by SBCSC
The Brown Administration Building will house the second listening session on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

South Bend Community Schools is changing the format of its community town halls, turning them into a listening tour focused on gathering feedback from families.

District leaders say input from parents and residents is essential for improving student retention and boosting enrollment. The shift comes after the school board decided not to move forward with “Plan C,” a reorganization proposal discussed earlier this month.

The listening tour will give families a chance to share questions, concerns, and ideas about strengthening local schools. Meetings will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

The next session is Monday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. at Harrison Elementary. Two more follow on Tuesday, Sept. 30, one at 9 a.m. at the Brown Administration Building and another at 4:30 p.m. at Monroe Elementary.
Tags
town hallSBCSCSouth Bend Schoolslisten
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell