South Bend Schools shifts town halls into listening tour

South Bend Community Schools is changing the format of its community town halls, turning them into a listening tour focused on gathering feedback from families.

District leaders say input from parents and residents is essential for improving student retention and boosting enrollment. The shift comes after the school board decided not to move forward with “Plan C,” a reorganization proposal discussed earlier this month.

The listening tour will give families a chance to share questions, concerns, and ideas about strengthening local schools. Meetings will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

The next session is Monday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. at Harrison Elementary. Two more follow on Tuesday, Sept. 30, one at 9 a.m. at the Brown Administration Building and another at 4:30 p.m. at Monroe Elementary.