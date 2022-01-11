-
South Bend Community School Corporation has announced a series of public meetings to take input on how the district should spend federal COVID-19 relief…
-
The South Bend Community School Corporation has implemented a universal face mask mandate for this academic year. Seven public commenters spoke against…
-
The South Bend Community School Corporation has announced that two schools will now be online only until after Thanksgiving due to large numbers of staff…
-
UPDATE: Voters passed the South Bend Community Schools' $220 million referendum during Tuesday’s primary. The unofficial vote results were posted…
-
The coronavirus crisis has created economic uncertainty and financial strain on many families. Officials from South Bend Schools say they are still…
-
The South Bend School Board approved a plan to get a referendum on the ballot in Spring. The referendum could raise money for the school district which…
-
The South Bend Community School Corporation received a $5.5 million federal grant to help educate, recruit, and retain teachers. Qualified students will…
-
The main branch of the St. Joseph County Public Library has found a temporary home in Brown Intermediate School as it undergoes planned renovations. The…
-
A free lead testing event for kids age one to six is going on Thursday at Madison STEAM Academy in South Bend. The city of South Bend, its school district…
-
The South Bend Common Council’s Community Relations Committee held the first of what is expected to be several community meetings last night, in order to…